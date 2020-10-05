FY2020 EPS Estimates for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Boosted by William Blair

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Shares of SERV opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $81,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,314,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,495,000 after buying an additional 1,237,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,827,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 949,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,165,000.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

