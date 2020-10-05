FY2021 EPS Estimates for Actuant Corporation Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Actuant in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Actuant by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Actuant by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Actuant by 47.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Actuant by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

