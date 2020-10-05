FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Boosted by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

BABA opened at $288.17 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.