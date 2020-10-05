FY2021 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke DSM Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.