FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

