GameCredits Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $26,192.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00427700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002845 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,455,287 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

