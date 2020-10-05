Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $10,600.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £106 ($138.51) and last traded at £105.20 ($137.46), with a volume of 74327 shares. The stock had previously closed at £103.30 ($134.98).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target (up from GBX 8,000 ($104.53)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,900 ($116.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,341.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,454.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

In other news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis bought 214 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,270 ($121.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.80 ($25,921.60).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

