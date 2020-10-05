GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.48 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004858 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.05133128 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,397,959 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

