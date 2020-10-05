Geeq Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $533,465.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io.

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

