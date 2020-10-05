Gemfields (LON:GEM) Trading Down 24.5%

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) shares dropped 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 3,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.62 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Gemfields in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

About Gemfields (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

