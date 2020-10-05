GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $12,725.05 and approximately $27.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,810,199 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

