GET Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $60,541.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 million and $60,541.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002883 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.05134815 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033031 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.