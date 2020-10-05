Giant Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,867.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $91,095.47 and $5,867.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $20.33, $31.10 and $33.89. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00314525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012820 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007751 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,434,326 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $50.68, $10.42, $31.10, $20.33, $11.91, $18.98, $13.92, $70.83, $7.59, $5.63 and $33.89. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

