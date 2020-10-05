Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

