GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 194,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

