Gmt Capital Corp Sells 334,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $73,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,591,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,170,125.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $115,920.00.

Shares of GTE stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,208,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,185. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,499 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

