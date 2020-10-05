GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.75

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

GO Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:GOAC)

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

