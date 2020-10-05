GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $185,869.13 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $185,869.13 and $6,074.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003802 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

