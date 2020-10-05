Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €108.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.70 ($100.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €96.10 ($113.06). 67,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12 month high of €101.10 ($118.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of €96.52 and a 200 day moving average of €81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -95.53.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.