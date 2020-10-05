Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of GT opened at $8.35 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,899 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

