Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Up 8.7%

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 110,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

