GravityCoin Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $146,684.33 and $488.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01508512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164403 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,557,054 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

