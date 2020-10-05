GreenMed Trading Down 55.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05103161 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

