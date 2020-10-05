GreenSky Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenSky in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $4.58 on Monday. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

