Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.28

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

