GVC (LON:GVC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,038.50

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,038.50 ($13.57) and last traded at GBX 1,031 ($13.47), with a volume of 2217962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

Several equities research analysts have commented on GVC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GVC in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GVC from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.08 ($13.94).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 845.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 744.73. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

