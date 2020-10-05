HackenAI Price Hits $0.0075 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00088871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01515669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165117 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily -