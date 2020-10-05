Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) rose 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

HNRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.