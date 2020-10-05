Halmont Properties (CVE:HMT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Halmont Properties Corp (CVE:HMT)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.22. The company has a market cap of $49.53 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Halmont Properties Company Profile (CVE:HMT)

Halmont Properties Corporation invests in commercial and forest properties, and securities of companies holding property, energy, and infrastructure assets in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in three commercial office properties, and a 75% interest in the ground and second floor retail premises of a residential condominium complex located in the Toronto Entertainment District.

