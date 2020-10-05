Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.82

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 5159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

