Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $16.43 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $426.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

