Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 22.5%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) traded up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.48 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 150,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 835,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.29.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

