Hashgard Reaches Market Cap of $27.29 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $224,719.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

