Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $559.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.64. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

