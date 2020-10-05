Head-To-Head Analysis: Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) vs. Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aduro BioTech has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13% Aduro BioTech -230.92% -101.73% -22.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A Aduro BioTech $17.26 million 13.27 -$82.37 million ($1.03) -13.72

Aduro BioTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novelion Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novelion Therapeutics and Aduro BioTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aduro BioTech 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aduro BioTech has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential downside of 61.96%. Given Aduro BioTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro BioTech is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Aduro BioTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aduro BioTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aduro BioTech beats Novelion Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing product candidates to prevent or control immune responses through the stimulator of interferon genes pathway. In addition, the company is developing BION-1301, a fully blocking humanized monoclonal anti-APRIL antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for IgA nephropathy and multiple myeloma; and CD27, a co-stimulatory receptor, which is in preclinical studies expressed on different immune cells, such as T-lymphocytes and NK cells. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck Sharp and Dohme B.V.; license agreements with Karagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., UC Berkeley, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Berkeley, California.

