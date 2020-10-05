Head-To-Head Comparison: Noble (NYSE:NE) versus Valaris (NYSE:VALPQ)

Noble (NYSE:NE) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 9 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Noble presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 63.24%. Valaris has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 25.93%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Noble.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.78 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -2.68 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Summary

Noble beats Valaris on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

