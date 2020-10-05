Head-To-Head Contrast: Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) & EVINE Live (OTCMKTS:EVLV)

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVINE Live and Airborne Wireless Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million ($0.32) -1.34 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

EVINE Live has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

EVINE Live has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVINE Live and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 0 0 N/A Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EVINE Live beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

