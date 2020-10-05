Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Health Catalyst worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $81,541.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,503.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,835 shares of company stock valued at $25,916,464. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

