Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth $74,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HTA opened at $26.80 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

