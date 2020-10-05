HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00009419 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $343.38 million and approximately $866,278.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003920 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,000,783 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

