Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 162,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 436,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 474,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.