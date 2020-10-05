Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 2%

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.15 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29). 31,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 149,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $335.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.11.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £20,625.84 ($26,951.31). Also, insider Gerald Jennings bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($25,980.01).

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

