Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $44.55. 2,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.29. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Herc by 79.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

