Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco increased its stake in Hershey by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

