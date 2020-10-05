Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

HIW opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

