Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Down 8.3%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 610,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,525,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

In related news, Director Michael Krzus sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,000. Also, Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,990.65.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

