Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.92

Hino Motors Ltd (OTCMKTS:HINOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hino Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hino Motors has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29.

About Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

