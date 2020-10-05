HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.42

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTCMY. ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

