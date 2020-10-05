Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.08 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $50.37 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00074123 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,966,229 coins and its circulating supply is 318,596,023 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.