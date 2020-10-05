HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.19 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

HLS opened at C$14.11 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is presently -22.60%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

